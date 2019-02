Vijay Varma: Zoya doesn’t Treat Cinema Like A One-Hero Thing

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy is winning hearts not just for its terrific music but also for the earnest performances of its entire cast—from Vijay Raaz (who plays Murad’s father) and Siddhant Chaturvedi (MC Sher) to Vijay Varma (Moeen).Giving Akhtar the credit for carving well-rounded characters, Varma told The New Indian Express , “If you’ve followed Zoya Akhtar’s filmography, you would remember even the smallest characters from her movies. Zoya doesn’t treat cinema like a one-hero thing.”“Gully Boy opens with my character walking down the street, not Ranveer’s. It was on paper. She really wanted these characters and this world to come alive. I think such an approach should be the norm, instead of being just great,” he added.Talking about his own character Moeen, who plays Murad’s (Ranveer Singh) confidant—a mechanic who also sells dugs and lifts cars—he said, “The dignity of the character was in the script. The nature of his business, from stealing cars to dealing drugs, is related to the circumstances of his life. It’s just a matter of survival.”“He too is a hard-working man: he spends all day greased up in the garage. He knows everything about cars and how to unlock them. He wants to hang around these rich college kids, but the only way he can do that is by peddling drugs to them,” he added.Also starring Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin in important roles, Gully Boy opened in theatres on February 14 to critical and commercial success.