1-MIN READ

Vijay Vs Shilpa Shetty: Who Did 'Vaathi Coming' Dance Steps Better?

Shilpa Shetty (L), Vijay (R)

Shilpa Shetty takes cues from Vijay as she grooves to 'Vaathi Coming' track from 'Master'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 2:30 PM IST
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has been sharing entertaining TikTok videos with her fans on social media ever since the coronavirus lockdown is in effect. In her latest video, she takes inspiration from Tamil actor Vijay as she grooves to his track Vaathi Coming from upcoming feature film Master.

Shilpa is dressed in a bright yellow coloured jacket and blue denims. She tries to bring the charm, energy and grace to the dance floor that Vijay is famous for. Check out Shilpa's tribute video for Vijay below:

@theshilpashetty

This is for you ##thalapathyvijay . Love this song! . 💃 ##Tamil ##tiktoktamil ##dance ##love ##tamilsong ##duetwithshilpa ##dancewithme

♬ Vaathi Coming (From "Master") - Anirudh Ravichander;Gana Balachandar

Here's a video of Vijay showing off his killer dance moves on Vaathi Coming from Master at the film's audio launch.

Shilpa is currently self-isolating with her husband Raj Kundra and kids Samisha and Viaan in Mumbai. On the film front, Shilpa is all set to make a comeback after almost 13 years. She has roles in the upcoming films Nikamma and Hungama 2.

Meanwhile, Vijay's Master is delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and a new release date will be announced after normalcy is restored.

