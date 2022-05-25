Vijay Wraps 2nd Schedule Of Thalapathy66 In Hyderabad, Returns To Chennai

Vijay is currently busy with Thalapathy 66 with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. The major part of the shooting began in Hyderabad earlier this month. The actor has now reportedly completed two schedules and returned to Chennai on May 23

Vijay was spotted at the Chennai airport on Monday night, dressed in a classic blue shirt and masked up. Fans recorded a video of Thalapathy at the airport, which has now gone viral on social media.

Thalapathy @actorvijay returns to Chennai after completing the 2nd schedule of #Thalapathy66 in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/oo7fqhich7 — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) May 23, 2022

The recent few days have been filled with Thalapathy 66 updates for Vijay fans. Recently, there were reports that the famed actor Prakash Raj is also going to be a part of the film. The actor confirmed this news on Sunday sharing a picture with Vijay on his Twitter account, writing, “Hai Chellam ssss. We are back Thalapathy 66.”

The two actors are coming together for this movie again after 12 years. Prakash Raj has previously worked with Vijay in films like Ghilli, Pokkiri, Sivakasi, and Villu. According to reports, the Singham actor is going to play a positive part in Thalapathy 66. Interestingly, Prakash Raj has also appeared in Vamshi’s Brindavanam, Thozha, and Maharshi.

Some other reports suggested that Mehreen Pirzada, who is presently awaiting the release of F3 in Telugu, has also been roped in and is the most recent addition to the Vijay-starrer.

Thalapathy 66, billed as a family entertainer starring an ensemble cast of Tamil and Telugu stars, is slated for a Pongal release in January 2023. The movie was initially planned to be released around Diwali.

Thalapathy 66 marks Thaman’s debut time composing music for a Vijay flick, with cinematography credited to Kharthik Palani and editing by KL Praveen.

The Vamshi directorial is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, following Beast. Rashmika Mandanna co-stars with Vijay in the flick.

