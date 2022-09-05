Vijaya Prasad’s Thothapuri Chapter 1 Is Slated to Release on September 30

Vijay Prasad’s upcoming Kannada film Thothapuri Chapter 1 is all set to release in theatres on September 30. The movie has been in the limelight ever since it was announced. Not so long ago, a three-minute trailer of the film was released by the makers. The trailer boasted of a combination of stunning village visuals, double-entendre comedy and an important message of unity amongst religions.

The trailer of Thothapuri Chapter 1 begins with a double-meaning joke and a few facts. It highlights the fact that we can possibly escape from the wrath of god but not from our deeds. The trailer further mentions that this laughter ride will have a hidden social message. It sheds light on the discrimination between a person belonging to a caste compared to an outcast. The trailer also showcases a Muslim girl and a Hindu woman singing Bhajans together.

Thothapuri Chapter 1’s trailer left netizens floored with its unique concept. A user wrote, “I think not only me found double meaning throughout the video Full Masti waiting for entertainment I surely know something serious information hidden behind its Jaggesh sir.”

Another user commented, “Always Jaggesh movies have a deeper meaning along with superb comedy dialogues. Like, Edhelu Manjunatha, neer dose, premier Padmini, and now this. Love to watch this.”

A song from Thothapuri Chapter 1, Baglu Tegi Meri Jaan crossed over a whopping 2 crore views on YouTube. The lyrics of the peppy track have been written by Vijayaprasad. It has been sung by Ananya Bhat, Vyasraj Sosale and Supriyaa Ram. Baglu Tegi Meri Jaan has been composed by J Anoop Seelin.

Alongside Vijaya Prasad, Thotapuri Chapter 1 stars Jaggesh, Dhananjaya, Suman Ranganath, Aditi Prabhudeva, Dattanna and Veena Sundar in prominent roles. The film is produced by Moniflix Studios and Suresh Arts Pvt Ltd.

