Vijayakanth Hospitalised, Sarath Kumar Says It Is A Routine Check-up

Tamil actor and politician was admitted to a hospital in the city on Wednesday. Confirming the news, friend and actor Sarath Kumar posted on Twitter that it was part of a routine check-up.

“Following the news that my dear friend Mr Vijayakanth was admitted to the hospital today due to ill health, I contacted DMDK Deputy Secretary Mr LK Sudeesh and enquired about his well-being.

The captain was admitted to the hospital for their routine check-up and it is gratifying that Sudesh said he was fine," tweeted Sarath Kumar, who has worked with Vijaykanth in six Tamil films.

Vijayakanth, who is popularly known as Captain among his fans, is the founder of the political party Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK).

Earlier, unconfirmed reports in sections of the media had stated that he was admitted to a private hospital following fever and breathlessness.

