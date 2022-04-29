Vijayakanth Pens Condolence Message After His Chinna Gounder Co-Star Salim Ghouse’s Death

Veteran actor Salim Ghouse passed away on April 28 from a cardiac arrest at the age of 70 and it has left many of his co-stars from the film industry in grief. Salim was associated with Bollywood as well as the Tamil and Telugu film industry. He made his foray into Tamil films as an antagonist opposite Kamal Haasan in 1989’s Vettri Vizhaa and continued his stint in Tamil films while still working in Bollywood. He has also worked alongside one of the biggest stars of Malayalam cinema Mohanlal in the classic Thazhvaram, which released in 1990.

As condolences are pouring in post Salim’s death, one of his Tamil co-stars, Vijayakanth has posted a heartfelt condolence for the veteran actor. Mourning his death in a Facebook post, Vijayakanth wrote, “’I am deeply saddened to hear that actor Salim Ghouse has died of a heart attack. Salim, a great actor and a great man to be reckoned with, had an outstanding performance in the role of Sakkarai Gounder with me in the movie Chinna Gounder. His demise is very shocking. I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and filmmakers who lost him. I pray to almighty God that his soul may rest in peace”. The two actors had worked together in the 1992 film Chinna Gounder where Salim Ghouse played Vijayakanth’s brother-in-law.

Ghouse rose to fame thanks to his role in Doordarshan’s TV drama Subah, and he quickly became a household name. He also appeared in Shyam Benegal’s iconic television series Bharat Ek Khoj, in which he played Rama, Krishna and Tipu Sultan. He was also well-known in the stage circuit, in addition to films and television shows. He also dubbed for films such as The Lion King and 300. In the Hindi version of The Lion King, he provided the voice of Scar, and in the Hindi version of 300, he provided the voice of King Leonidas.

