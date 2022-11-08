Vijayakanth’s Photo With Ex-Cricketer Brian Lara is Viral Again

Vijayakanth is one of those seasoned Tamil actors, who has delivered memorable performances in over 150 films like Amman Kovil Kizhakale, and Poonthotta Kaavalkaaran, among others. His name is trending again after one of his old pictures with former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara surfaced on Facebook. Both stalwarts are seen shaking hands in this photo. Fans loved the picture and appreciated it. A user wrote that both are his favourite captains. For those who don’t know, Vijaykanth got the sobriquet “Captain” after the success of his 1991 movie Captain Prabhakaran.

Apart from this, the actor-cum-politician also became the talk of the town recently after director Atlee was accused of copying his 2006 film Perarasu’s storyline. It is alleged that Atlee used the idea of Perarasu for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Jawan. Tamil producer Manikam Narayanan has lodged a complaint against Atlee with Tamil Film Producers Council. They are currently investigating this issue. Vijayakanth has not spoken on these allegations yet.

Top showsha video

Perarasu, directed by Udhayan, narrates the story of an honest CBI officer named Kasi Viswanathan (Vijayakanth) — who is entrusted with the task of investigating the death of Judge Sadasivam. As Kasi gets closer to the culprits, they are killed one after the other by an unknown person.

It is later revealed that Kasi’s biological twin has committed these killings. However, the plot of Atlee’s Jawan is not known yet, but speculations are rife that Shah Rukh will play dual roles in it. Boasting a stellar star cast, consisting of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and others, Jawan is expected to release on June 2 next year.

On the work front, Vijayakanth last essayed a cameo role in the film Sagaptham. After working on this movie, he announced his upcoming film Tamizhan Endru Sol. Vijayakanth had also taken part in the launch event of this movie. However, no updates are available about Tamizhan Endru Sol for a very long time now.

Read all the Latest Movies News here