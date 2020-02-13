Vijayalakshmi Accuses Actor Turned Politician Seeman of Cheating
South Indian actress Vijayalakshmi has accused actor-turned-politician Seeman of cheating her after promising marriage.
Image courtesy: Twitter
The actress, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with Seeman, has accused him earlier too. The fresh allegations came after Seeman’s visit to Tanjore Temple in Tamil Nadu. She also said that her life has been full of struggles.
A popular face in Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam film industry, Vijayalakshmi has also sought help from Rajinikanth, reports Pinkvilla.
The news website reported that the actress first made headlines in 2006 when she attempted suicide after being allegedly harassed by a director. The incident led to end of her 3-year engagement with actor Srujan Lokesh.
She has also shared several photos to prove her relationship with Seeman.
"We have lived like husband and wife. He has written love letters for me and came to my house to celebrate Valentine's Day and at that point, I took these photos for memories. I didn't realise I will be cheated, maybe God knew,” Astro Ulagam quoted her as saying in an earlier report.
Seeman is an Indian politician, Tamil Nationalist ideologue and the chief-coordinator of the political party, Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
