Vijayalakshmi is in Severe Depression: Choreographer Gayathri Raghuram

Tamil Bigg Boss 1 contestant and popular choreographer Gayathri Raghuram recently met actor Vijayalakshmi, who has been hospitalised after a suicide attempt. On Sunday, Vijayalakshmi had made a disturbing video stating she would be taking her life after facing harassment from actor-turned-politician Seeman and his party, Naam Tamilar Katchi, followers.

Talking to Times of India, Gayathri said, “She (Vijayalakshmi) hasn't told what kind of mental state she is in. She was hesitant to even share her location as she was scared that goons might find her place and attack her, but at the same time she also wants to be bold and come out talk about it. She doesn't know how to fight this without any help.”

In the video shared by Vijayalakshmi, she had said, "This is my last video and I have been in tremendous stress in the last four months because of Seeman and his partymen. I tried my level best to survive all these days because of my mother and sister, but I have been humiliated in the media by Harinadar recently. I have already taken a couple of my BP tablets, so in sometime I will suffer from low blood pressure and in a few hours I will be dead. I would like to tell the fans who are watching the video just because of I was born in Karnataka Seeman has tortured me a lot. As a woman I have put up with it to my highest capabilities, I won’t be able handle the pressure anymore. I am from the Pillai community, the same community LTTE leader Prabhakaran is part of. Prabhakaran is the only reason Seeman is who he is today, but now he has been harassing me on social media continuously. You slut shamed me to make me feel the pain and it is up to me to decide on what to do after facing such insults from you. I request my fans to not let Seeman away from this case, he should never get an anticipatory bail. My death should be a big eye opener to everyone. I don’t want to be a slave to anybody."

Vijayalakshmi had, in February, accused Seeman of cheating her after promising marriage. She is a popular face in Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam film industry.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).