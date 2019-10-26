Vijayashanthi's Comeback with Sarileru Neekevvaru Poster Excites Fans

The first look poster of Vijayashanthi's upcoming film with Mahesh Babu, titled Sarileru Neekevvaru, has got fans on the edge of their seats. The actress is returning to the big screen after a gap of 13 years and naturally fans across the world were elated to share and retweet the film's poster and hail Vijayashanthi in the process.

The #SarileruNeekevvaru trend on twitter had gathered close to 153,000 tweets at the time of writing this article. Vijayashanthi is seen sitting gracefully on a wooden chair in the first look poster of Sarileru Neekevvaru as she looks away at someone standing up to her. The poise and the calm on her face tells another story. She is wearing a khadi saree and looks like a woman who likes taking matters into her own hand without breaking a sweat. The actress plays the role of Bharathi in the action-war-drama film.

Sarileru Neekevvaru, Vijayashanthi- Mahesh Babu's collaboration with director Anil Ravipudi, releases on January 12, 2020.

Responding to the poster of the film, one user wrote, "Lady superstar @vijayashanthi_m looks gorgeous and graceful in #SarileruNeekevvaru even after staying away from silver screen for so many years👌. She plays the role of Bharathi in 2020 Sankranthi release #SarileruNeekevvaru."

Presenting the first look poster of Vijayashanthi as #Bharathi from Mahesh Babu's forthcoming #Telugu film #SarileruNeekevvaru... Directed by Anil Ravipudi... 12 Jan 2020 release. #Sankranthi2020 pic.twitter.com/puANWkTa4V — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 26, 2019

Lady superstar @vijayashanthi_m looks gorgeous and graceful in #SarileruNeekevvaru even after staying away from silver screen for so many years👌She plays the role of Bharathi in 2020 Sankranthi release #SarileruNeekevvaru #SarileruNeekevvaruOn12thJan pic.twitter.com/ncCbjpC5PR — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) October 26, 2019

In his latest film Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu wears patriotism on his sleeves as he essays the role of an Army officer. He will play the role of Major Ajay Krishna who will be a tough officer all set to fight terrorism and to keep the country safe from external threats.

With him would be Rashmika Mandanna who will be the lead actress in the film.

