Vijayendra Kumeria Narrates His Experience with Fake Casting Call, was Asked to Share Bare Body Pics

Vijayendra Kumeria presently stars in television series Naagin 4 produced by Ekta Kapoor. However, things are not always hunky-dory in the world of entertainment. Recently, Kumeria became a victim of a fake casting call and was led into believing that he will be part of a big project.

During a recent exclusive interaction with SpotboyE, Kumeria revealed he got a call a few days ago where he was told he was being cast for a web series on Amazon Prime Video, to be produced by a leading production house.

They told him they were looking for a parallel lead for the show that would have Ranbir Kapoor as the main lead and Yami Gautam as the female protagonist.

The Udaan actor working in television for around 9 years now knew those who do casting in the industry. However, Kumeria knows little when it is OTT and films owing to his less experience in the field.

He recalled how the person who called him was sounding so professional whom he himself never imagined could be fake.

Kumeria revealed a script was shared with him and his character was narrated. He obliged for a self-test they asked for.

When he asked for an email ID, the person insisted on sharing his video on WhatsApp. Kumeria was asked to make a video with bare body shots wearing nothing but boxers. A real casting director never asks for such pictures and videos and that’s why he felt something wrong.

“He kept saying no it's not a fake call. You are taking me wrong. If you are not comfortable sharing such a video, then let's avoid…now they have become so professional that you don't understand that it's a trap. They follow a proper norm like any other casting person," added the Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel actor.

Follow @News18Movies for more