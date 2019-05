Vijaypath to De De Pyaar De: Ajay Devgn-Tabu are Back to Entertain Fans

Tabu has proved to be one of the finest actors in Bollywood. With her biggest hits like Cheeni Kum, Haider, Maqbool and The Namesake, Tabu has gained expertise of a master performer. Now, she is gearing up for her next release De De Pyaar De.The Akiv Ali directorial De De Pyaar De also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. While Tabu, Ajay and Rakul Preet are now gearing for their next release, we couldn’t stop but ponder about how successful has been the Bollywood jodi of Ajay and Tabu. Tabu has shared screen space with Ajay in multiple films in the past.While Tabu and Ajay have reunited once again for De De Pyaar De, here’s a look at all the movies that Tabu and Ajay Devgn have done together:The 2015 Indian thriller had Tabu and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. While Ajay played the role of Vijay Salgaonkar, a businessman who runs a cable TV service in Goa, Tabu played the role of Inspector General of Goa Police, Meera Deshmukh.Ajay Devgn and Tabu worked together in Golmaal Again, a 2017 comedy movie. Tabu played the character of Anna Matthew, who can see ghosts and spiritual spirits due to a special power given to her by God. Ajay plays the role of Gopal, the character he has been playing since the first movie of Golmaal franchise.The 2016 romance drama had Tabu and Ajay in lead roles, where Tabu portrayed the role of Begum Hazrat Jahaan and Ajay Devgn played a terrorist.Tabu and Ajay were a hit Jodi in the 90s. The duo was in Thakshak. The movie was a poetic romance between Ishaan (Ajay Devgn) and Suman (Tabu) set against the concrete Mumbai cityscape.The first film of Tabu and Ajay together, Vijaypath is a 1994 Bollywood action drama, which was also one of the biggest hits of 1994. The movie also bagged Tabu the Filmfare for Best Female debutant.Follow @News18Movies for more