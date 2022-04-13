Vijay’s Beast Opens to Mixed Reviews; Viewers Dissatisfied With Nelson Dilipkumar?

Following the success of Master, Tamil actor Vijay is back in theatres with his much-anticipated flick Beast, which was released on Wednesday, April 13.

In Beast, Vijay is in full-action mode. The style is outstanding. The character is created to play to his strengths, and the actor goes about his business, as usual. However, contrary to expectations, Beast has received mixed reviews from viewers.

While the technology, production value, and unearthly performances of the actors, particularly Vijay, have received praise, viewers were dissatisfied with the film’s outdated premise and a lacklustre narrative. Fans are not very happy with the direction either.

#Beast: ⭐⭐WASTE Actor #Vijay tried his best to save the film with his fine performance but he has also failed in that attempt. Neither the script nor the execution clicked. Nelson goofed up everything. Anirudh music is the only positive. A BIG disappointment. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 13, 2022

According to some users, the action sequence also went over the top in some places. Comparing one of the scenes to Ajith’s bike action, one user wrote, “Ajith jumps from a building to another building on a high-speed bike. Meanwhile, Vijay is flying an entire car from a lift and passing through bullets in mid-air like superman.”

Ajith jumps from a building to another building in a high-speed bike. With the help of rope. Is I'll logic to Anils. 🐿Mean while Vijay flying an entire car from a stand point lift and passing through bullets in mid-air like super man. 😂😂#BeastDisaster #Beast #BeastReview pic.twitter.com/nnfsHgDTdr — Thala Ram Kumar (@RamKuma27636461) April 13, 2022

Even all Vijay fans started laughing at that car jumping scene…🤣🤯#BeastReview— Limited-Edition (@Kolly_Spy) April 13, 2022

According to one user, “Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar followed the same pattern he used in Kolamavu and Doctor, making comedians assemble as gang and take on kidnappers." Many believe that the filmmaker was unable to capitalize on Thalapathy’s stardom and talent.

#BeastReview Nelson disappoints with this film and he uses the same template which he used in kolamavu and doctor making comedians from a gang and take on kidnappers 🙃 Everything goes wrong in this filmBecause of the Repeatation 👎 Rating - 1.5 / 5 #BeastTicket — Unpaid Critics 🎬 (@UnpaidCritics) April 12, 2022

Shine Tom Chacko, a skilled actor from the Malayalam cinema industry, also joined the ensemble as an interesting addition. The Malayalam film fans were excited about the appearance of their favourite celebrity. However, dedicated fans’ reactions range from mixed to average, and they appear dissatisfied with Nelson Dilipkumar’s final output.

I wished Beast to be a success for this man.Sorry Shine Tom Chacko 🥺 BEAST wasted your talent, efficiency. pic.twitter.com/0aFeIFmWlL — Vasanth🩹 (@Vasanth_Shelby) April 13, 2022

#Beast #Shinetomchacko Brother don't do this type of role. Your a one of my Favourite Actor Please do script oriented movies🙏 #Shinetomchacko pic.twitter.com/tOwGKOD1yo— Shankar Guru (@ShankarsubaSs) April 13, 2022

Meanwhile, among the good things were the soundtrack credited to Anirudh Ravichander and the background score of the film is getting all the praises. The film’s song Arabic Kuthu has already proved to become a chartbuster.

Interval #Beast Another plus points are BGM and the cinematography! #ArabicKuthu on big screen is a visual treat and the BGM throughout the action sequences are 🔥 The cute @hegdepooja only added charm to the song. #ShineTomChacko & #AparnaDas are good in their respective roles!— ISPN (@im_spn) April 13, 2022

#BeastReviewDisappointed ☹️👎A below average first half with good intro and same below average second half give nothing fresh to enjoy, screenplay 👎 bgm was ok and the song #Arabickuththu was interesting but totally 👎#BeastMovie #BeastDisaster #ThalapathyVijay𓃵 pic.twitter.com/ot5SJpiHjg— FILM ANALYTICS (@FilmAnalytics_) April 13, 2022

Beast also features Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Lilliput Faruqui, and Ankur Ajit Vikal, apart from Vijay.

