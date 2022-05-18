Vijay’s Beast Trolled For Fighter Jet Action Sequence, Fans Hit Back

Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast hasn’t been able to impress the critics or the audience. Beast collected around Rs 250 crore at the worldwide box office. The action flick has not been able to match the success of Yash’s KGF 2 or Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR. It is worth mentioning that both RRR and KGF 2 have minted more than Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office.

The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial suffered from mixed reviews from critics and strong competition from KGF: Chapter 2. Vijay has cultivated a loyal fan base by delivering several blockbusters over the years and die-hard fans thoroughly enjoyed Beast.

Recently, the climax of Beast was severely trolled on social media for its outlandish action scenes.

A uder tweeted, “Just watched BEAST on Netflix. A Su-30MKI just happens to be parked on an unpaved runway inside PoK that a RAW agent uses to extract a terrorist. Now I’m going to wash my eyes with acid for a week.”

Just watched BEAST on Netflix.

A Su-30MKI just happens to be parked on an unpaved runway inside PoK that a RAW agent uses to extract a terrorist. Now I’m going to wash my eyes with acid for a week. — Krishnan (@cvkrishnan) May 12, 2022

Another user, who claimed he is a fighter pilot himself, mocked Beast by tweeting a video clip from the film’s climax.

I have so many questions…. pic.twitter.com/zVafb6uAnm — sajan (@sajaniaf) May 15, 2022



Loyal fans of Vijay came out to defend their Thalapathy. They tweeted pictures of some outlandish scenes of Bollywood movies like Race 3 and Krrish 3 and wrote, “can you help me to find logic in these movies please”.

Hello Vadakans Can You Help me to find Logics in these movies please#Beast @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/TNds1WsgGM — Vijay Fans Official™ (@Vijayfansoff) May 16, 2022



This fan too tweeted a clip of some illogical scenes of other movies and wrote, “I have so many questions… Please explain.”

Beast is now streaming on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

