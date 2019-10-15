Vijay’s Bigil All Set to Hit Screens on October 25?

Thalapathy fans! Rejoice.

The next film of one of the biggest names of the Tamil film industry, has got a release date. After weeks of speculations, Vijay’s upcoming sports-drama, Bigil, is likely to hit the screens two days before Diwali, on October 25.

While the film is yet to be cleared by the censor board, we have learnt that the makers are trying their best for its smooth release. Ahead of the release, the film has been in the news for various reasons.

From ‘Singapennay’ song leak to lathi charge on Vijay fans, the film has stirred controversies on multiple occasions. Police resorted to lathi-charge to manage the huge crowd that gathered outside a theatre during the trailer release.

Earlier, it was reported that the film will clash with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi that stars Karthi in the lead role. As Bigil is releasing early, Kaithi will be the only Tamil film to release on Diwali this year.

Bigil also features Nayanthara, Vivek, Kathir and Yogi in crucial roles. The film is helmed by Atlee and is backed by AGS Entertainment.

Will Bigil be Vijay’s biggest hit releasing around a festival?

