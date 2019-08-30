Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
3-min read

Vijay's Bigil Finally Gets Release Date, Will Lock Horns With Karthi's Kaithi

Bigil is a high-stake film for Tamil superstar Vijay who is in purple patch of his acting career. The film is directed by Atlee.

News18.com

Updated:August 30, 2019, 11:05 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vijay's Bigil Finally Gets Release Date, Will Lock Horns With Karthi's Kaithi
Bigil is a high-stake film for Tamil superstar Vijay who is in purple patch of his acting career. The film is directed by Atlee.
Loading...

After months of speculation and wait, Thalapathy Vijay's fans can finally relax as the highly anticipated film Bigil has a release date. The creative producer of the film, Archana Kalpathi, in a series of tweets, told fans that Bigil will have a Diwali release. The film will be a sports drama, and the actor will be seen as a football coach. Bigil will also have Nayanthara as the female lead.

 

In a series of tweets, Archana talked about how much time and effort it took to make sure that the film will be a great experience for Vijay's anxious fans. She revealed that the star had given 150 days of his schedule to the film.

 

She also said that she was disappointed by Vijay's fans who kept targetting her on twitter for more information. “As a #Thalapathy fan, I know the wait has been too much and frustrating but it is sometimes very demoralising to see content on social media when you know that you and your team have done your best to exceed expectations and worked 24/7,” she wrote in a tweet.

 

Check out all the information about Bigil that was announced via Twitter: 

 

 

 

 

Bigil is also going to clash at the theatres with two other very big projects on Diwali.  Vijay will be locking horns with Vijay Sethupati's Sanga Tamhizan and Karthi's Kaithi.

 

Take a look at the posters of the films: 

 

Who will win in this battle at the box office, is something only time will tell. But what we know now, is that the announcement of Vijay's 63rd film has brought joy to thousands of his fans.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram