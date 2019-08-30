Vijay's Bigil Finally Gets Release Date, Will Lock Horns With Karthi's Kaithi

After months of speculation and wait, Thalapathy Vijay's fans can finally relax as the highly anticipated film Bigil has a release date. The creative producer of the film, Archana Kalpathi, in a series of tweets, told fans that Bigil will have a Diwali release. The film will be a sports drama, and the actor will be seen as a football coach. Bigil will also have Nayanthara as the female lead.

In a series of tweets, Archana talked about how much time and effort it took to make sure that the film will be a great experience for Vijay's anxious fans. She revealed that the star had given 150 days of his schedule to the film.

She also said that she was disappointed by Vijay's fans who kept targetting her on twitter for more information. “As a #Thalapathy fan, I know the wait has been too much and frustrating but it is sometimes very demoralising to see content on social media when you know that you and your team have done your best to exceed expectations and worked 24/7,” she wrote in a tweet.

Check out all the information about Bigil that was announced via Twitter:

#Bigil is our dream project. We have given it our heart and soul. Our #Thalapathy gave close to 150 days of his dates and we shot for 200 days almost without break. Over 400 technicians have worked on this film. There were almost 1000 ppl on set for 80% of the film — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) August 28, 2019

As a production house our first duty is to our team ,to ensure there are no issues during shoot. Our director @Atlee_dir had a dream to create a sports film in a scale that you have not seen before. We have supported this dream to the best of our ability. #Bigil @Ags_production — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) August 28, 2019

As a #Thalapathy fan I know the wait has been too much and frustrating but it was sometimes very demoralising to see content on social media when you know that you and your team have done your best to exceed expectations and worked 24/7 #Bigil — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) August 28, 2019

To give updates content had to be ready, content that will exceed your expectations. Hence the time. So thank you for waiting. We need all your support, goodwill and encouragement to do that 🙏🙏 Just wanted to clear the air before the update 😎😎 — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) August 28, 2019

The wait is over and let the games begin Our Thalapathy’s ⁦#Bigil produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram will hit screens worldwide this Deepavali ⁦@Atlee_dir⁩ ⁦@actorvijay⁩ #Nayanthara ⁦@arrahman⁩ ⁦@Ags_production⁩ ⁦🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/awYe5FAAdo — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) August 28, 2019

Bigil is also going to clash at the theatres with two other very big projects on Diwali. Vijay will be locking horns with Vijay Sethupati's Sanga Tamhizan and Karthi's Kaithi.

Take a look at the posters of the films:

Who will win in this battle at the box office, is something only time will tell. But what we know now, is that the announcement of Vijay's 63rd film has brought joy to thousands of his fans.

