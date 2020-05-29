Vijay's 'Bigil' Incurs Rs 20 Crore Loss? Producer Clarifies

Vijay-starrer Bigil released in Diwali 2019 and was dubbed as a mass entertainer. The movie directed by Atlee sees Vijay play a double role, that of football coach and a local don who helps people by teaching them sports. It also boasted of a stellar supporting cast in Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu and Nayanthara.

Recently, a report surfaced that Rs 20 loss has been incurred by the producers in making and release of the film thus making it a commercially flop venture. The report had quoted creative producer Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment as confirming the news of Bigil incurring a loss to the tune of aforementioned figure.

Now, Archana has slammed the report which states that producers of Bigil faced a loss of such amount. She further asked the website to "fact check" the news.

Yes. @republic please fact check this article. Thank you 🙏 https://t.co/BROY0EtSXt — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) May 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Vijay will next feature in Lokesh Kanagaraj's action thriller Master opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Malvika Mohanan. The movie was set to release in April but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A new release date for the project is yet to be announced.

Several reports have also confirmed that Vijay has also lined up the producers of his next three films, one of which will see him reunite with the makers of Master, XB Film Creators.

Buzz is hot that Vijay 65 will mark the fourth collaboration of the actor with AR Murugadoss. Previously, they have worked in three movies namely Kaththi, Thuppakki and Sarkar.

Follow @News18Movies for more