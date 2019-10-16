Vijay's Bigil Trailer Beats Shah Rukh Khan's Zero to Become India's Most Liked

South superstar Vijay, popularly called Thalapathy, will next appear in his 63rd film called Bigil, where he plays the dual role of a football coach and a gangster. The trailer of the highly anticipated film was released on October 12, which then caused a rampage on the internet by soon becoming the second most liked Indian trailer after Aanand L Rai's Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

This, in turn, caused the trailer of Zero to trend on Twitter after almost a year of its release by fans who wanted it to retain its title. However, the efforts of SRK's fans have gone to vain as Bigil's trailer now has the most liked Indian trailer record.

The trailer now has 2.9 million likes, as opposed to Zero's 1.9 million. Bigil is the third collaboration between Vijay and director Atlee Kumar after Mersal and Theri. Nayanthara, also known as the 'Lady Superstar' of South Cinema, will be playing the lead opposite Vijay. This will be the third collaboration between the lead actors after Villu and Sivakasi. Sivaji actor Vivek will also play a key role in the film.

Check out the trailer below:

Made on a budget of Rs 180 crore, the film has also achieved another milestone by acquiring Rs 50 crore for its satellite rights, which speaks a lot about the anticipation attached to the film. Bigil is set to have a Diwali release, where it will clash with two big films, Vijay Sethupathi's Sanga Tamizhan and Karthi's Kaithi. The film is slated to release on October 25, 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.