Vijay's Blood-Stained Shirt From Beast is a Rage Now. Fans Can't Wait to Wear it

There is hardly anyone who can match the enthusiasm and passion of Tollywood fans. There is massive anticipation and fanfare for each film before its release.

Recently, Thalapathy Vijay’s fans celebrated the release of Beast by pouring milk on massive cut-outs of Vijay. This is indicative of the kind of influence that South Indian movie stars have over the masses. With the increase in the use of social media sites, this influence has only expanded.

Movie stars influence everything — from hairstyles to fashion trends. Stars like Prabhu Deva, Rajinikanth and Prabhas have enjoyed massive influence among their fans. Now, after the release of Beast, Thalapathy Vijay’s shirt from the action flick has gone viral.

In the film, Vijay is seen in a white shirt with blood stains all over it and a gun in his hand. Vijay’s stylish posture and black shade enhance the overall coolness of the shirt. Reportedly, fans of Thalapathy want to copy his style and wear the same shirt.

Vijay’s fans are buying the same blood-stained shirt in large numbers from vendors, who say that Thalapthy’s blood-stained white shirt has become a rage and is now selling like hotcakes. Vendors are even receiving massive pre-orders for the shirt.

Vijay’s much-awaited action flick, Beast, was released on April 13 and has set the box office on fire.

Despite mixed reviews, Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast has minted over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office. The film is facing tough competition from Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 and Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR.

Vijay has played the role of a RAW agent in the film and can be seen executing action scenes with aplomb. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast’s story is based on a mall hijacking attempt. The action flick also stars Pooja Hegde and Selvaraghavan.

