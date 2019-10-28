Vijay's Diwali Release Bigil Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide in Three Days
After Theri and Mersal, this is Vijay's third film with director Atlee . With earlier films emerging blockbusters, Vijay fans would be hoping for a hat-trick at the box office.
A still from Bigil.
Tamil superstar Vijay's Diwali release, Bigil, has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide in just three days since release. The film, directed by Atlee Kumar, is the big Tamil release of the ongoing festive season.
Industry tracker and columnist Sreedhar Pillai tweeted: "#Bigil does it in style in super fast time, crosses 100 cr worldwide in 3 days! Extraordinary! Phenomenal! #ThalapathyVijay @Atlee_dir @Ags_production @archanakalpathi."
#Bigil does it in style in super fast time crosses ₹💯Cr worldwide in 3 days! Extraordinary! Phenomenal! #ThalapathyVijay @Atlee_dir @Ags_production @archanakalpathi pic.twitter.com/8KeUuCZCve
— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) October 28, 2019
Trade analyst and film critic Ramesh Bala wrote on Twitter: "#Bigil has taken more than 100 crs+ Opening at the WW Box Office.. Congrats #Thalapathy @actorvijay, #Nayanthara."
#Bigil has taken more than ₹100 Crs+ Opening at the WW Box Office.. Congrats #Thalapathy @actorvijay , #Nayanthara , @Atlee_dir , @archanakalpathi , @Ags_production and Team.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 28, 2019
Vijay is known as Thalapathy to Tamil fans and the film continues his winning streak at the box-office. Incidentally, this is his third release with Atlee after Theri and Mersal. With both earlier films emerging blockbusters, Vijay fans hope Bigil will repeat the box-office feat.
Bigil is a sports action film that has Vijay in dual roles as father and son. As the father, he plays a local don and as the son he is the coach of a women's football team. The actor underwent training for the coach's character.
