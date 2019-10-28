Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Vijay's Diwali Release Bigil Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide in Three Days

After Theri and Mersal, this is Vijay's third film with director Atlee . With earlier films emerging blockbusters, Vijay fans would be hoping for a hat-trick at the box office.

IANS

Updated:October 28, 2019, 7:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vijay's Diwali Release Bigil Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide in Three Days
A still from Bigil.

Tamil superstar Vijay's Diwali release, Bigil, has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide in just three days since release. The film, directed by Atlee Kumar, is the big Tamil release of the ongoing festive season.

Industry tracker and columnist Sreedhar Pillai tweeted: "#Bigil does it in style in super fast time, crosses 100 cr worldwide in 3 days! Extraordinary! Phenomenal! #ThalapathyVijay @Atlee_dir @Ags_production @archanakalpathi."

Trade analyst and film critic Ramesh Bala wrote on Twitter: "#Bigil has taken more than 100 crs+ Opening at the WW Box Office.. Congrats #Thalapathy @actorvijay, #Nayanthara."

Vijay is known as Thalapathy to Tamil fans and the film continues his winning streak at the box-office. Incidentally, this is his third release with Atlee after Theri and Mersal. With both earlier films emerging blockbusters, Vijay fans hope Bigil will repeat the box-office feat.

Bigil is a sports action film that has Vijay in dual roles as father and son. As the father, he plays a local don and as the son he is the coach of a women's football team. The actor underwent training for the coach's character.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram