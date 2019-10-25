Vijay’s Fans Go on Rampage Over Delay in Bigil Screening, 36 Arrested
A huge group of Vijay fans gathered outside a theatre in Krishnagiri for the show at 1 in night. Around 3am, they went on a rampage when the show didn’t start.
A still from Bigil.
Tension prevailed for a brief time in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district after fans of Vijay took out their frustration on public property over delay in the screening of actor’s latest release Bigil. The police have arrested 36 people in connection to the incident that took place in the early hours of Friday.
A huge group of Vijay fans gathered outside a theatre in Krishnagiri for the show at 1 in night. Around 3am, they went on a rampage when the show didn’t start. Some of the angry fans broke the CCTV cameras and speakers placed outside the theatre.
Till late Thursday evening, it was undecided if there will be special Diwali shows as permission was not granted by the state government. The AIADMK government allowed special screenings this weekend late on Thursday night.
The Tamil Nadu government had banned Diwali special shows four days ago citing extra costs for tickets. The Government later reversed its earlier statement.
In a tweet, the AIADMK said the government has given permission for special shows for Vijay's Bigil release scheduled for October 25.
Producer of the film thanked the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for allowing special shows to be screened this weekend.
"A big thank you to our honourable CM and the Government of Tamil Nadu for allowing special shows for this Diwali weekend," tweeted Archana Kalpathi.
Information and Publicity minister Kadambur C Raju had earlier said: “No movies are being allowed special shows this Deepavali. If they go ahead with special screenings at high cost, the government is not responsible for it. And if they go ahead with screenings at odd hours at timings that are not approved by the government, government will definitely take action against them.”
