Vijay's Master and Kamal Hassan's Indian 2 To Resume Post-Production Work

Several Tamil films including Vijay's Master and Kamal Hassan's Indian 2 have started post production work following the Tamil Nadu government's green signal given on May 11.

The Film Employees' Federation of South India (FEFSI) released a statement on Monday stating that the industry has resumed work--barring shooting--after a gap of 52 days due to the coronavirus lockdown. Dubbing, editing, sound mixing and computer graphics work resumed with the necessary precautions including masks, gloves, sanitizers and disinfectants.

Lyca Productions' Indian 2, directed by Shankar and starring Kamal Hassan was among the big movies that resumed work on Monday. Interestingly, the editing of the movie began although shoot hasn't been completed. The shooting was stalled in February when a crane crash killed three people on the movie set.

Raangi, starring Trisha, and Vishal's Chakra are also among the movies that resumed the post production work on Monday.

Happy to get back to #PostProduction of @Sibi_Sathyaraj 's #Kabadadaari with dubbing by #JP sir, following proper regulations. Now will progress towards finish soon. Thank you Govt.of TN for the approval 🙏🙏🙏👍👍 pic.twitter.com/3dvLlCBXB3 — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) May 11, 2020

Meanwhile, the much anticipated Master, starring Vijay and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor, directed by Nelson Dhilip Kumar, are slated to resume editing work on Tuesday. Master was originally slated for a theatrical release on April 9, but the lockdown delayed its release.

In the first week of May, a group of producers along with FEFSI, had requested the government for permission to resume post production work of the pending films. However, the industry is in no hurry to resume shooting due to the risk of the virus.

"A movie cannot be shot with 50 people, we need minimum 80 people. So it's too big a risk for us to demand that. If we assemble 100 people and shoot, a few people might hide symptoms and come for shoot because everyone needs money. That could lead to a big disaster. We saw what happened in Koyambedu market. We can control things if there are a few people. We as producers are responsible. So we're waiting for the wave to subside. We don't want to get into a situation where something goes wrong and we are blamed. Everyone is going to go slow on the shooting, we're in no hurry," said G Dhananjayan, a producer.