Vijay's 'Master' Arrives on January 13

It has been announced by the makers of Master on social media that the upcoming film, starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, will release on the festive occasion of Pongal, January 13.

A new poster of the upcoming feature was also shared on social media. It shows bare chested lead actors meeting each other eye to eye. We can also see blood dripping from each of Vijay's foreheads as they get ready to lock horns on the big screen on January 13.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared the news of theatrical release of Master with fans, writing, "See you soon in theatres."

The release date announcement of Master comes after Vijay met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to seek the government’s support to release the film in theatres.