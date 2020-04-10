MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Vijay's 'Master' Trailer to be Unveiled Soon?

Vijay's 'Master' Trailer to be Unveiled Soon?

'Master' is a highly anticipated films for Vijay's fans but its release has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. When does the film trailer drop, you ask?

Tamil star Vijay's Master was scheduled to release on April 9. But unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers have delayed the theatrical debut of the highly anticipated action-thriller.

Now, fans have requested the makers to at least unveil the trailer of their favourite superstar’s film.

Though Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj is yet to make an official announcement, fans are now banking on the fact they could be in for a huge surprise in the form of film's digital trailer launch soon.

Take a look at what fans have been posting about Master.

On Wednesday, Rathna Kumar, who is the screenplay writer for Master, expressed his disappointment and wrote, "#Master would have released by now if #CoronaOutbreak didn't happen. Can see lot of sad tweets, As a fan it hurts big. Pollution, Protests, Raid & now this. Anyway we will have the last laugh????. Survival First??Celebrations Later???? Suddenly this selfie looks Nostalgic (sic)????"

Master also features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah Arjun Das in important roles. The film’s music score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Reports claim that Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the role of a gangster in the action-thriller, and will be pitted against Vijay in a friends-turned-foe storyline.

Follow @News18Movies for more

