Vijay's Meeting Telangana CM KCR Sparks Speculation About Actor's Political Role Again

Actor Vijay met Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday at the Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of the CM.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief also felicitated Vijay with a shawl and memento. According to Chief Minister’s Office, it was a courtesy call. Despite the clarification, Vijay’s meeting with CM KCR sparked off speculations in political circles.

Last month, at the TRS plenary, KCR hinted at floating a national party, which will work on a separate national agenda. TRS chief had also stated that he would work with like-minded individuals. The meeting could be a part of a bigger and better political collaboration between the two. Vijay’s fans are delighted at this prospect.

Vamshi Paidipally, director of Thalapathy 66 and TRS MP Santosh Kumar J also accompanied Vijay. Santosh also thanked Vijay for supporting his Green India Challenge by planting a sapling.

Green India Challenge was launched on July 17, 2018. The slogan of the Green India Challenge was Hara hai toh bhara hai (if it’s green, it’s bountiful). With this challenge, Santosh has inspired a lot of celebrities, film actors, sportspersons and politicians to plant saplings. Inspired by this, many celebrities launched their planting chains.

Coming back to Vijay and Telangana’s chief minister meeting, it happened because Vijay is currently in Hyderabad for the shooting of the film Thalapathy 66. Besides Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu and others will be seen in this film.

Apart from Vamshi, Hari and Ahishor Solomon have contributed to the writing of Thalapathy 66, which has been bankrolled by PVP cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations. Thalapathy 66 will be released in Tamil and Telugu languages.

