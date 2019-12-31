Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Vijay's Next Film Thalapathy 64 is Called Master, First Look Revealed on New Year's Eve

South star Vijay, who is also fondly called Thalapathy by his fans, will be next releasing his 64th film called Master. The first look of the film was released on Tuesday.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 31, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
Vijay's Next Film Thalapathy 64 is Called Master, First Look Revealed on New Year's Eve
South star Vijay, who is also fondly called Thalapathy by his fans, will be next releasing his 64th film called Master. The first look of the film was released on Tuesday.

The makers of Thalapathy 64, Vijay's next movie, have finally released the first look. The official title of the movie is Master.

The caption read, “#MASTER coming soon.” In the first look poster, Vijay looks extremely intense in his pose. The picture has been kept deliberately hazy to give it a sense of mystery.

A few days ago, the makers had revealed that the first-look poster of Thalapathy 64 will be released on December 31 at 5 PM, increasing excitement for the fans. Sharing the poster, director Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, "#Thalapathy64update Dec 31st 5pm! Get ready nanba (sic)"

Back in October, the official twitter handle of Thalapathy64 announced, “#Thalapathy64 Shoot Kick-Starts from Today with a Formal Poojai. Wishing a BLOCKBUSTER Success for Team @Vijay64FiIm, Wishing the Young and Much Talented Director @Dir_Lokesh a Grand success of @Vijay64FiIm”

The movie’s cast also includes Vijay Sethupathi, Anthony Varghese, Shanthanu and Malavika Mohanan. Kaithi villain Arjun Das will be seen in a negative role, while 96 famed actor Gouri G. Kishan and popular VJ Ramya Subramanian among the other cast members. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music for the movie.

The movie is definitely a big New Year present for the fans of Vijay.

