Vijay's Reaction To Varisu’s Clash With Ajith Kumar's Thunivu Wins Hearts

Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar are two of the biggest stars in the Tamil film industry. And, the year 2023 will begin with a bang for their fans as their films will clash at the box office. Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith’s Thunivu are slated to lock horns on the occasion of Pongal next year. Ardent fans of both Kollywood actors are eagerly waiting for the release of their respective films. Amid a lot of chatter surrounding Varisu and Thunivu’s clash, Thalapathy Vijay has finally reacted to the same.

During a chat with Indiaglitz Tamil, actor Shaam, who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming film, revealed how Vijay reacted to the clash with Ajith’s film. According to Shaam, Vijay stated, “Hey jolly..!! Let both the films release on the same day. Ajith Kumar is my dear friend. Let both Thunivu and our film do well.”

Shaam will reportedly be seen playing the role of Vijay’s brother in Varisu. After Thalapathy Vijay’s reaction did the rounds on social media, the actor’s fans have been all praises for him for being a great sport and embracing the competition wholeheartedly. It is worth noting that Ajith and Vijay will have a face-off at the box office after a long gap of over nine years.

The Vamsi Paidipally directorial is the first bilingual film of Thalapathy Vijay’s acting career. It is touted to be a complete family action entertainer. It is about a young man who eventually becomes the only heir of a business empire. AlongsideThalapathy Vijay and Shaam, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha and many others in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, H Vinoth’s Thunivu is expected to witness Ajith Kumar in an out-and-out action avatar. The movie is said to be a multi-genre film and billed as a game of rogues. Some media reports suggest that Ajith will be having a double role in the film. Besides him, it stars Manju Warrier in the leading role.

