Vijay’s Sarkar Gets a Bigger Opening Than Baahubali 2 in Tamil Nadu

An AR Murugadoss directorial, it stars Vijay, Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in important roles.

News18.com

Updated:November 8, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
Vijay’s Sarkar Gets a Bigger Opening Than Baahubali 2 in Tamil Nadu
Vijay in a still from Sarkar. (Image: Instagram)
Sarkar, which released across 3000 theatres this Diwali, earned more than Rs. 30 crore in Tamil Nadu on its opening day, beating Baahubali 2, which raked in about Rs. 19 crore on day 1.

An AR Murugadoss directorial, it stars Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and Radha Ravi in important roles.

Sarkar surpassed the day one collection of Baahubali 2 in the state. And we’re expecting Sarkar to be the highest Tamil grosser,” Indian Express quoted an unnamed source close to Murugadoss.

Claiming that all the film’s shows for this week have already been pre-booked, the source added, “For the first two days post the release, the film will make Rs. 30 crore, and slowly it would reduce to Rs. 24 crore by Friday. On Saturday, since it’s a weekend, it will again touch Rs. 30 crore.”

Indian Express also quoted an unnamed owner of a Chennai theatre, who claims that Sarkar is one of the biggest openings that Vijay has got in a while. “The film is also doing well in the neighbouring states — Karnataka and Kerala, besides overseas. This kind of response usually is seen only for Rajinikanth films. The Sarkar collection will again soar by the weekends as we’re expecting the family crowd,” he said.

