English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vijay’s Sarkar Gets a Bigger Opening Than Baahubali 2 in Tamil Nadu
An AR Murugadoss directorial, it stars Vijay, Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in important roles.
Vijay in a still from Sarkar. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
Sarkar, which released across 3000 theatres this Diwali, earned more than Rs. 30 crore in Tamil Nadu on its opening day, beating Baahubali 2, which raked in about Rs. 19 crore on day 1.
An AR Murugadoss directorial, it stars Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and Radha Ravi in important roles.
“Sarkar surpassed the day one collection of Baahubali 2 in the state. And we’re expecting Sarkar to be the highest Tamil grosser,” Indian Express quoted an unnamed source close to Murugadoss.
Claiming that all the film’s shows for this week have already been pre-booked, the source added, “For the first two days post the release, the film will make Rs. 30 crore, and slowly it would reduce to Rs. 24 crore by Friday. On Saturday, since it’s a weekend, it will again touch Rs. 30 crore.”
Indian Express also quoted an unnamed owner of a Chennai theatre, who claims that Sarkar is one of the biggest openings that Vijay has got in a while. “The film is also doing well in the neighbouring states — Karnataka and Kerala, besides overseas. This kind of response usually is seen only for Rajinikanth films. The Sarkar collection will again soar by the weekends as we’re expecting the family crowd,” he said.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
An AR Murugadoss directorial, it stars Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and Radha Ravi in important roles.
“Sarkar surpassed the day one collection of Baahubali 2 in the state. And we’re expecting Sarkar to be the highest Tamil grosser,” Indian Express quoted an unnamed source close to Murugadoss.
Claiming that all the film’s shows for this week have already been pre-booked, the source added, “For the first two days post the release, the film will make Rs. 30 crore, and slowly it would reduce to Rs. 24 crore by Friday. On Saturday, since it’s a weekend, it will again touch Rs. 30 crore.”
Indian Express also quoted an unnamed owner of a Chennai theatre, who claims that Sarkar is one of the biggest openings that Vijay has got in a while. “The film is also doing well in the neighbouring states — Karnataka and Kerala, besides overseas. This kind of response usually is seen only for Rajinikanth films. The Sarkar collection will again soar by the weekends as we’re expecting the family crowd,” he said.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World’s Oldest Painting Discovered in Cave; Artist Lived 40,000 Years Ago
- PUBG Partnership With DC Comics Will Bring Joker And Harley Quinn Characters to The Game
- The Morning After Diwali, This is How Your City Fared on the Air Quality Report Card
- Amid Marriage Rumours, Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Step Out for Romantic Date; See Pics
- Kohli Faces Social Media Backlash for ‘Move Out of India’ Comment
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...