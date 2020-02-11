Take the pledge to vote

Assembly
Elections
2020
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Vijay's Selfie with Fans in Neyveli is Breaking the Internet

Amid reports that he was questioned by Income Tax officials, Vijay has resumed shooting for 'Master' in Neyveli and a selfie from the film's set is going viral on social media.

News18.com

Updated:February 11, 2020, 7:32 AM IST
Vijay's Selfie with Fans in Neyveli is Breaking the Internet
Vijay in Neyveli

Thalapathy Vijay shared a selfie with fans in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu and posted it on social media and it has since created a fan frenzy of sorts on Twitter. Among the top trends on the microblogging site were with Vijay's name. #ThalapathyVijay and other hashtags trended all throughout Monday evening, leading into Tuesday.

The selfie which has now gone viral on social media has been taken from top of a vanity van and shows a massive crowd of people gathered in the frame, who seemingly gathered at the venue to see Vijay shoot for his forthcoming feature Master. Although not much is known about Vijay's Master, three official posters of the film have been unveiled as it also casts Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role.

This selfie of Vijay also comes at a point when reports that the Income Tax department had summoned Vijay for questioning were doing the rounds. The IT raid also interrupted the shoot of Master, but latest reports suggest that Vijay is back on the sets of the film. As per sources, in order to not disrupt the entire schedule, director Lokesh Kanagaraj had shot with actor Vijay Sethupathi and the rest of the cast in Vijay's absence.

Vijay's upcoming film Master has an ensemble cast that also includes Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Gouri G Kishan and others. Master has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander and the film is produced by Xavier Britto's XB Film Creators.

Meanwhile, check out the viral selfie Vijay shared with his fans in Neyveli below:

