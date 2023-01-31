The much-awaited announcement for Thalapathy 67, starring Vijay, is finally here. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a picture with Vijay and showed his excitement about joining hands with him after Master and the yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by Seven Screen Studio.

The one & the only brand #Thalapathy67, is proudly presented by @7screenstudio 🔥We are excited in officially bringing you the announcement of our most prestigious project ♥️ We are delighted to collaborate with #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir, for the third time. @Dir_Lokesh pic.twitter.com/0YMCbVbm97 — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) January 30, 2023

The makers made the announcement with a press note and a poster along with the details of the technical crew. One of the people that caught the audience’s eye is Dinesh Kumar. The choreographer for Thalapathy 67 also worked with Vijay for Master and the iconic step of “Vaathi Coming” was his creation. The step had gone viral and to this day, people make reels on the step and put it on Instagram.

The production house wrote, “The one & the only brand #Thalapathy67, is proudly presented by 7 Screen Studio. We are excited to officially bring you the announcement of our most prestigious project. We are delighted to collaborate with Thalapathy Vijay sir, for the third time.”

Tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, the project is a highly anticipated one for two reasons. The first is that Lokesh and Vijay came together for the first time for Master, which was a banger among the audience and the critics, making their second collaboration a much-hyped one. The second is that the movie is reportedly set in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe, meaning that Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Karthi and Suriya might make an appearance in the film. Moreover, people are also excited to see the finale of the universe with all the heroes teaming up.

Trisha Krishnan is all set to star as the female lead and Sanjay Dutt will be making his Tamil cinema debut as the big bad guy in the film. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose songs and original scores and the DOP will be managed by Manoj Paramahmas. The action sequences will be choreographed by Anibrav.

