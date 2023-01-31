The love and adoration for Vijay Thalapathy’s family action drama Varisu do not seem like settling yet. Varisu has appealed to the masses in large numbers, continuing to mint big money at the box office. Amid the ever-prevalent buzz around the Vamshi Paidipally directorial, Vijay Thalapathy has bounced back to action with his upcoming cinematic venture, tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. Putting rest to all the speculations, the makers on Monday officially announced Thalapathy 67 on social media.

The tentative title of the upcoming film is accompanied by a press release that has been shared on Twitter by Seven Screen Studio. The post reads, “The one & the only brand Thalapathy 67, is proudly presented by 7 Screen Studio. We are excited to officially bring you the announcement of our most prestigious project. We are delighted to collaborate with Thalapathy Vijay sir, for the third time.” Thalapathy 67’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj was also tagged in the post.

The one & the only brand #Thalapathy67, is proudly presented by @7screenstudio 🔥We are excited in officially bringing you the announcement of our most prestigious project ♥️ We are delighted to collaborate with #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir, for the third time. @Dir_Lokesh pic.twitter.com/0YMCbVbm97 — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) January 30, 2023

The announcement poster reveals the name Thalapathy 67 written in italic, red letters. The poster also contains a tint of red in the background, against a grainy, black canvas. The press release shared beside the tentative title gives important insights about the upcoming film, including the production members, commence date of the shoot and even details of the technical team involved.

“…The project, tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 67’, is directed by the ‘Master’ craftsman Lokesh Kanagaraj, produced by SS Lalit Kumar, and co-produced by Jagadish Planisamy. The shoot commenced on 2nd January 2023 and is progressing at a brisk pace. The project marks the reunion of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj, after the massive success of their previous outing – ‘Master’,” reads an excerpt from the long note.

On a concluding note, the makers confirmed that they would be announcing further details and other cast members of Thalapathy 67 soon. “We seek all your blessings, wishes, and support, for Thalapathy 67,” reads the final words in the press release.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, this Vijay Thalapathy-starrer will be majorly shot in Kashmir. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is currently busy with the promotions of Sundeep Kishan’s Michael, reportedly said that Vijay Thalapathy will be seen in a quintessential role for Thalapathy 67. If sources are to be believed, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has also been roped in for the role of an antagonist in the movie.

