Vijay's Thuppakki 2 Confirmed with This Cryptic Post?

Vijay has been ruling over the hearts of his fans for many years now and his admirers maybe in for a happy surprise in the form of a sequel to his 2012 blockbuster movie Thuppakki, directed by AR Murugadoss.

Media reports have been long doing the rounds that Vijay's next after Master will be a sequel to Thuppakki. Even though nothing has been confirmed yet by the makers or the actor officially, but acclaimed cinematographer Santosh Sivan has posted a collage image of Vijay from the first part of the movie on social media, leading fans to believe that a sequel to is indeed going to happen and has been confirmed by an important member of the film's team.

Fan speculation is driven more by the fact that Santosh had worked as DoP on the first movie and now his post featuring Vijay is being considered as a nod for Thuppakki 2. The post shared by Santosh has not been captioned, which is adding fuel to fire and Thalapathy fans can't wait for an official announcement to be made sooner than later.

