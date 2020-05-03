MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vijay's Thuppakki 2 Confirmed with This Cryptic Post?

Vijay

Vijay

'Thuppakki' cinematographer Santosh Sivan has posted an image from the 2012 movie and fans are considering it as an officially announcement of sorts for the sequel.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 4:34 PM IST
Share this:

Vijay has been ruling over the hearts of his fans for many years now and his admirers maybe in for a happy surprise in the form of a sequel to his 2012 blockbuster movie Thuppakki, directed by AR Murugadoss.

Media reports have been long doing the rounds that Vijay's next after Master will be a sequel to Thuppakki. Even though nothing has been confirmed yet by the makers or the actor officially, but acclaimed cinematographer Santosh Sivan has posted a collage image of Vijay from the first part of the movie on social media, leading fans to believe that a sequel to is indeed going to happen and has been confirmed by an important member of the film's team.

Fan speculation is driven more by the fact that Santosh had worked as DoP on the first movie and now his post featuring Vijay is being considered as a nod for Thuppakki 2. The post shared by Santosh has not been captioned, which is adding fuel to fire and Thalapathy fans can't wait for an official announcement to be made sooner than later.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    28,046

    +1,511*  

  • Total Confirmed

    39,980

    +2,204*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,633

    +615*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,301

    +78*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 03 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,099,987

    +16,437*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,441,767

    +55,248*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,097,858

    +34,337*  

  • Total DEATHS

    243,922

    +4,474*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres