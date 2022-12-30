Vijay's Varisu US Booking Is Now Open. Details Inside

Telugu film Waltair Veerayya’s production house, Shloka Entertainments, has opened bookings in the US. The distribution company also has some other gigantic releases lined up for North America, such as Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. Shloka Entertainments recently acquired the theatrical rights to these movies around Pongal, 2023. The bookings for the three major movies are now open for the audience in major cinema hall chains of the country like Cinemark.

Waltair Veerayya, directed by K. S. Ravindra, is all set to release in India on January 13, 2023. The movie will not only feature Chiranjeevi, but also Ravi Teja, Shruti Hassan, Catherine Tresa and Bobby Simha. It will be released in the US on January 12. The movie has been produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers by Y Ravi Shankar.

This will be the 154th of Chiranjeevi’s career. Ravi Teja will be seen in a policeman’s avatar. The film’s teaser showing Ravi Teja’s first look gained over 43 lakh views on YouTube, and the Title reveal gained over 1.3 crore views, creating a huge buzz around the film.

Sankranthi will also see the release of the Gopichand Malineni-directorial film Veera Simha, starring Natasimha Balakrishna. The movie is slated for a January 12 release in India. In the US, the film will release on January 11. The music for the film has been composed by Thaman S and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, under the banner Mythri Movie Makers.

Thalapathy Vijay, Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju’s action entertainer Varisu, which is slated for January 12, 2023 release in India will also be premiered a day ahead in the USA.

The three movies will be competing together at the overseas box office, as well as in India.

