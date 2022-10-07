Viju Mane's Cryptic Political Post Gets Thumbs Up From Fans

Filmmaker-writer Viju Mane tops the list when it comes to churning out rib-tickling comedy films and series like Struggler Saala and Pandu. He also ticks all the boxes right when it comes to infusing humour in real-life situations. One of his recent cryptic-yet-satirical posts proves just that.

Viju shared this post on the clash going on between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, the current Maharashtra chief minister. Viju didn’t take any names but wrote that he doesn’t feel qualified enough to comment on whose speech is better.

The Gojiri director wrote that instead of giving an opinion about someone’s speech, he prefers sleeping and taking rest. He also advised his followers to stop becoming political experts and leaving some problems for politicians. Fans loved his sense of humour and lauded him for the same. A follower wrote that Viju has suggested the perfect thing.

Besides this post, Viju also received the limelight for her film Pandu released last year on December 3. He was also nominated for the category of best director in the Zee talkies Comedy Awards.

Pandu revolves around the story of two lesser-known comedians Pandu and Mhadu who are offered jobs in the Mumbai police by Babasaheb Pathare. Babasaheb Pathare is a powerful politician and is constantly targeted by opposition parties. Pandu soon rises in the ranks by going against criminals and also ties the knot with Usha Keliwali. However, soon it turns out that Pandu and Babasaheb’s lives are in danger.

Kushal Badrike, Bhau Kadam, Hemangi Kavi and others performed pivotal roles in this film. Pandu was lauded for its captivating storyline, comedy quotient, brilliant performances and other aspects. Ace comedians Bhau Kadam and Kushal Badrike’s performances were especially lauded by critics.

However, the film also received criticism for its weak second half. Critics pointed out that some characters were unnecessarily added to the film.

