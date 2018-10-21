English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations, Has Vikas Bahl Taken Over Post-production Work of Super 30?
The Queen director is reportedly back to work and have taken over the post-production work of his upcoming release Super 30.
File photo of filmmaker Vikas Bahl. (News18 archives)
After the former employee of the now disbanded Phantom Films who had accused Vikas Bahl of sexually harassing her in 2015 decided to not pursue any legal action against the filmmaker, the Queen director is reportedly back to work and have taken over the post-production work of his upcoming release Super 30, rpeorts Deccan Chronicle.
“There is one more day of shooting left for the film. It will be completed in Poland. Once the shoot is done and an edit is locked, VFX and the CG will be done. If all goes right, the film will come out on January 25, along with Manikarnika," a source informed the publication.
As per the report, Bahl has begun editing the Hrithik Roshan-starrer. The publication also states what worked in Bahl’s favour was that "the Super 30 producers, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment did not fire him immediately" after the allegations against him came to light.
Meanwhile, Bahl has sought a direction to his former partners Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane to refrain from speaking to the media or posting on social media about the sexual harassment charge levelled against him by the woman employee. Bahl has sought Rs 10 crore in damages from them for “ruining his reputation”.
During the hearing of the case on Friday, the Bombay High Court had asked for the woman to be made a respondent in the plea, PTI reported. Appearing for the woman, senior counsel Narvoz Serwai told the court that she was not desirous of being a part of the litigation. "She is not willing to pursue the case too. She does not wish to be embroiled in this," Serwai said.
Bahl had claimed that the girl in question is being manipulated by Kashyap and others in order to defame him due to professional rivalry and hence should be a party to the litigation.
