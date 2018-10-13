English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vikas Bahl's Ex-wife Slams Kangana Ranaut For Accusing Him, Says Don't Misuse #MeToo
Vikas Bahl's ex-wife Richa Dubey came out in support of the filmmaker and slammed actress Kangana Ranaut.
(Image Courtesy- MandakiniGuptaM/ Twitter, team_kangana_ranaut/ Instagram)
Loading...
Vikas Bahl's ex-wife Richa Dubey came out in support of the filmmaker and slammed actress Kangana Ranaut for saying that the Queen director used to 'bury his face in her neck' and 'hold her really tight'.
Dubey took to Twitter on Friday and questioned Kangana, who has worked with Bahl in Queen, on why she continued to have a good friendship with the filmmaker despite his inappropriate actions.
She shared a post which read: "This is going beyond boundaries and tolerance level now this is not a #MeToo but a meme. I want to ask all the women if a man makes you uncomfortable and touches you inappropriately would you have a good friendship with that man?"
Dubey added that "would you not cut ties with that man and make your interaction minimum with that person? Or would you still giggle and go out wining and dining with that person or because you want to work with that man because he is good at his work."
"You are willing to bypass this? Especially when you are strong, fearless and a gutsy person... I don't understand this at all."
Dubey then mentioned certain "loopholes" in the actress's story that included performing together (Kangana and Vikas) an "item number" at Madhu Mantena and Masaba Gupta's wedding in 2015 to sharing "extremely friendly messages" till date.
Bahl was accused by a woman, who was a previous Phantom Films employee, of sexually harassing her repeatedly after the first incident in 2015 in Goa.
Post that, Kangana had alleged that Bahl used to 'bury his face in her neck' and 'hold her really tight' to which Dubey slammed the actress and says that "this is not a #MeToo but a meme".
She concluded by saying that she was not interested in a media battle with Kangana and asked her to stop.
Phantom Films, which Bahl was a part of with business partners Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena, has also been dissolved.
Dubey took to Twitter on Friday and questioned Kangana, who has worked with Bahl in Queen, on why she continued to have a good friendship with the filmmaker despite his inappropriate actions.
She shared a post which read: "This is going beyond boundaries and tolerance level now this is not a #MeToo but a meme. I want to ask all the women if a man makes you uncomfortable and touches you inappropriately would you have a good friendship with that man?"
Dubey added that "would you not cut ties with that man and make your interaction minimum with that person? Or would you still giggle and go out wining and dining with that person or because you want to work with that man because he is good at his work."
"You are willing to bypass this? Especially when you are strong, fearless and a gutsy person... I don't understand this at all."
Dubey then mentioned certain "loopholes" in the actress's story that included performing together (Kangana and Vikas) an "item number" at Madhu Mantena and Masaba Gupta's wedding in 2015 to sharing "extremely friendly messages" till date.
Bahl was accused by a woman, who was a previous Phantom Films employee, of sexually harassing her repeatedly after the first incident in 2015 in Goa.
Post that, Kangana had alleged that Bahl used to 'bury his face in her neck' and 'hold her really tight' to which Dubey slammed the actress and says that "this is not a #MeToo but a meme".
She concluded by saying that she was not interested in a media battle with Kangana and asked her to stop.
This is gone beyond tolerance now ! Do not misuse #metoo #fairchance #vikasbahl pic.twitter.com/YfMFlOOaPu— richa dubey (@richviks) October 12, 2018
Phantom Films, which Bahl was a part of with business partners Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena, has also been dissolved.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Neha Pendse Leave the House?
- We Are a Very Difficult Team to Beat, Says India Coach Constantine
- FryDay Movie Review: Govinda's Film is Slapstick but Entertaining
- Fortnite is Now on Android For Everyone: Here is How to Download, And Compatible Devices
- Fan Breaks Security Cordon to Take Selfie With Virat Kohli During Hyderabad Test
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...