Vikas Guppta Comes Out as Bisexual, Denies Casting Couch Allegations by Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma

TV and web series producer and creator Vikas Guppta has come out as bisexual on social media in a long confessional video message that he shared with fans on Saturday evening.

Vikas also shared his views on social media trolling and how netizens turn criticism into cyber bullying more often than not. "On my Instagram posts, there is a lot of bad things written in the comments section but I don't read them because it does not affect me much. I don't get affected by what people say but seeing someone sad affects me," says Vikas while adding how Shefali Bagga had posted a picture with him and how her comments feed was flooded with lewd messages.

Vikas also shares instance of how a morphed video was circulated on social media in which he is seen asking Priyank Sharma to "compromise" with him for work. "The video was liked by Priyank himself and his fan clubs were sharing it widely and that hurt me a lot. Similar thing was also done by Parth Samthaan five years back and I went through a very rough time," adds Vikas.

He also talks about similar "false allegations" of casting couch levied against him by actress Shilpa Shinde and Priyank's unprofessional behaviour during Puncch Beat (2019).

"Parth Samthaan or Priyank Sharma have never been forcefully touched or done things to because both Parth and Priyank don't mind being touched by boys. I had decided that I will do this in a very nice way where I'll win an Oscar or something and I'll say listen guys I like human beings, I love human beings and it does not matter to me if they are boys or girls. So yes, I am bisexual. Now please try and blackmail me, anyone of you. I am not afraid at all. I have been in relationships with both boys and girls. My first relationship that I had for real was with Parth Samthaan. It was for almost two years and after that he ended up filing cases against me. Why? Because I was stopping him from leaving Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan and he wanted to do some film," Vikas reveals.

"Priyank Sharma was the boy I was in relationship with. I and Priyank started out as really good friends but then it turned into something else. Priyank is a very complex and confused child," Vikas further says.

About his sexual orientation, Vikas says, "My sexuality has hurt me a lot. My family does not approve of it and they are very against it. I have lived in fear. I have lived through blackmailing by these people. Lockdown has left me lonely. When a family does not accept you for who you are, it feels really bad."

