Vikas Guppta Comes Out as Bisexual, Denies Casting Couch Allegations by Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma

TV and web series producer and creator Vikas Guppta has come out as bisexual on social media in a long confessional video message that he shared with fans on Saturday evening.
Vikas also shared his views on social media trolling and how netizens turn criticism into cyber bullying more often than not. "On my Instagram posts, there is a lot of bad things written in the comments section but I don't read them because it does not affect me much. I don't get affected by what people say but seeing someone sad affects me," says Vikas while adding how Shefali Bagga had posted a picture with him and how her comments feed was flooded with lewd messages.
Vikas also shares instance of how a morphed video was circulated on social media in which he is seen asking Priyank Sharma to "compromise" with him for work. "The video was liked by Priyank himself and his fan clubs were sharing it widely and that hurt me a lot. Similar thing was also done by Parth Samthaan five years back and I went through a very rough time," adds Vikas.
He also talks about similar "false allegations" of casting couch levied against him by actress Shilpa Shinde and Priyank's unprofessional behaviour during Puncch Beat (2019).
"Parth Samthaan or Priyank Sharma have never been forcefully touched or done things to because both Parth and Priyank don't mind being touched by boys. I had decided that I will do this in a very nice way where I'll win an Oscar or something and I'll say listen guys I like human beings, I love human beings and it does not matter to me if they are boys or girls. So yes, I am bisexual. Now please try and blackmail me, anyone of you. I am not afraid at all. I have been in relationships with both boys and girls. My first relationship that I had for real was with Parth Samthaan. It was for almost two years and after that he ended up filing cases against me. Why? Because I was stopping him from leaving Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan and he wanted to do some film," Vikas reveals.
"Priyank Sharma was the boy I was in relationship with. I and Priyank started out as really good friends but then it turned into something else. Priyank is a very complex and confused child," Vikas further says.
About his sexual orientation, Vikas says, "My sexuality has hurt me a lot. My family does not approve of it and they are very against it. I have lived in fear. I have lived through blackmailing by these people. Lockdown has left me lonely. When a family does not accept you for who you are, it feels really bad."
Here I am , how I am - Standing tall and I will not be shamed bullied or blackmailed for what God has made me . It has been years of torture and humiliation and hiding my emotions but that has not stopped me from being a good human being who is constantly evolving. I have made mistakes and I will continue to do so but I am learning and not repeating them. I will move shed to do better. My family has left me for what ever reason they want to give but I will not Bring shame to Them by putting details of it both #parthsamthaan and #priyanksharma have done terrible things but I will not shame them either of what all has happened cause mud slinging is what one of them loves. I spoke today because they pushed me to this extend . I will put one last post after both have spoken. To give what is needed for people to know the truth. After which they can do and keep doing what they want to. As for my mom , I love you even if you don’t love me anymore. My siblings who I have brought so much shame to, seeing you makes me swell with pride and my friends who don’t find me kool anymore thankyou for being good to me when ever you were. I am thankful #karankundra undra for all these years even after knowing about my sexuality you chose to stand by me even though people would gossip about u too but you dint leave my side and was there like an older brother protecting me . M for making me realise it’s okay And Ekta di for the only one who has been there no matter what and I will be there no matter what ❤️ Gayu Maam Thanku for the call yesterday. This is what came out of it #Lostsouls I have a family . Thankyou for taking care of me .
