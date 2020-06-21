Vikas Guppta Comes Out as Bisexual, Sidharth Shukla Opens up on Bigg Boss 13 Journey

Former Bigg Boss contestant and TV and web series producer and creator Vikas Guppta has come out as bisexual in a long video that he posted on social media. He also hit out at cyber bullies and actors Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma and Shilpa Shinde for blackmailing him.

In another news, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla opened up about the reality show, his journey on it and regarding allegations that it was fixed to crown him the winner over Asim Riaz.

Also, Priyanka Chopra wished Malala Yousafzai on the latter's graduation from Oxford University.

Vikas Guppta has issued a long video message on social media in which he talks about molestation allegations levied against him by actors Parth Samthaan, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture with Malala Yousafzai on her social media handle, congratulating the latter on the significant step in her life.

Salman Khan took to Twitter after his fans trended #WeStandWithSalmanKhan and asked them to stand with Sushant Singh Rajput's fans as 'losing a loved one is extremely painful.'

Was Bigg Boss 13 fixed to favour Sidharth Shukla? The actor opens up on his reality show journey and rivalry with co-contestant Asim Riaz.

Actress Angelina Jolie has finally spoken out about her 2016 separation with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The actors, however, continue to co-parent their six children together.

