Vikas Guppta Deletes Sidharth-Shehnaaz's Imaginary Wedding Video After Receiving Backlash

A day after posting an ‘imaginary wedding’ video featuring Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, Vikas Guppta has pulled down the clip from him Instagram timeline.







Citing the reason in his Instagram story, Vikas, who was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 11, wrote, “A lot of personal comments were being written by bot accounts and people. on a certain post. Sometimes they are intended to people who are sensitive. So removing it. At times like these, it's inhuman to be insensitive is all I can say”.







The clip was reportedly made by one of the fans. Siddharth and Shehnaaz’s relationship has always hogged the limelight since their stint in the reality TV show.







Lovingly addressed as ‘SidNaaz’, the two were last seen together in Darshan Raval’s music video titled ‘Bhula Dunga’.







During an interview with IANS, Siddharth had shared his experience of working with Shehnaaz. "Working with Shehnaaz has been fabulous. She is a fun loving person who brings a lot of positive energy! It's been great working with Shehnaaz,” he said.







"Knowing someone when you are locked up inside the house versus (knowing someone) outside is very different. The bond, however, is still the same as we still meet each other the same way as we did inside the house," Sidharth added.

Follow @News18Movies for more