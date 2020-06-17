Vikas Guppta Hits Back at Parth Samthaan, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma 'For Making His Life Hell'

Vikas Guppta has hit back at accusations leveled against him by Parth Samthaan, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma. The TV producer has said that he is going to stay quiet no more and will call "out each and every one of them who made his life hell."

The former Bigg Boss contestant shared a video on Instagram, triggered by the video of a teenage boy calling him a bad person. An emotional Vikas said that if he did not clarify things that he has been wrongly accused of, people will continue to have a wrong impression of him.

In his video, Vikas shared the video of the boy who said negative things about him. The video also showed reports stating that Parth Samthaan had accused Vikas of molestation, non-payment of dues, and threats of ruining his career. The reports were also of Shilpa Shinde calling Vikas 'industry's mafia,' and accusing him of making an MMS with her look-alike.

In his caption, Vikas wrote, "This is what made something snap on me. To call out to the evil people who have made my life a hell everyday. From spreading rumours about me to accusing me of killing a boy, too randomly making allegation of molestation to destroying careers. I am calling out to these people one by one and if this is true I deserve to be jail and if it's not then what. What do these people get for making my life a living hell for the last few years. Form to the police. Only defamation charges that also fight the case #vikasgupta #Shilpashinde #priyanksharma #parthsamthaan I won't even mentions the other names because they are doing it to get famous at expense of ruining me. Before you all decide to torture me to this extend i will make sure you all are unmasked so you can never hurt anyone else (sic)."

