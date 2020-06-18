Vikas Guppta Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Ankita Lokhande Was His Shock Absorber'

TV producer Vikas Guppta has paid a heart-warming tribute to Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 12.

Taking to Instagram, Vikas has shared a group picture, featuring him, Sushant and his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and actress Pooja Gor.

Vikas remembered Sushant as "carefree fun happy lad" who didn't worry about anything and "could leave the number 1 show on Indian television and for weeks do nothing and make plans in chai coffee and discuss learning film making plans."

"I remember him saying No to #Aurangzeb because he was offered the other brother's role and I remember he said, 'how will I say no to Yash Raj?' But he was able to because that mad girl (Ankita Lokhande) in the middle of the picture would say, 'You do what makes you happy. We will do when you are sure about things.' And, he would grin like in this picture. We were wishing him getting a film with @parineetichopra cause she was fantastic in #ishaqzaade and my narrating him the story of a show that became so huge to him getting #kaipoche and him telling me the story of how he signed PK like lost count types and then signing the film with #parineetichopra #shudhdesiromance and Ankita calling friends home. What remains are memories. I want to remember him as this grinning boy who was tension free because tension Ankita ko dekh kar bhaag jaati thi #ankitalokhande you were the shock Absorber and wouldn’t leave him till he has the smile on his face again," he added.

After a supporting role in Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil, Sushant shot to fame with the popular serial Pavitra Rishta. He quit Pavitra Rishta in 2011 to try his luck in Bollywood and made his big screen debut with the critically and commercially successful Kai Po Che! in 2013.