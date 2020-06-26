Vikas Guppta Wants Dil Bechara to Release in Theatres: It's Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film

Recently Disney+ Hotstar announced that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara will be releasing on the streaming platform for free on 26th June. While many fans were happy that the film is releasing after being previously delayed many times, a lot of fans want the film to be released on the silver-screens, whenever theatres re-open.

TV producer and writer Vikas Guppta too echoed the same sentiment. He took to Instagram to appeal the film's producers Fox Star Hindi, to release the film in theatres too, as it would be "heartbreaking" to not see the actor's last film on the big screen. In a lengthy note, he wrote, “Dear @foxstarhindi It’s a Request if you can release #dilbechara in cinemahalls when ever they open. This is @sushantsinghrajput last film and it will be heartbreaking 💔 for it not be seen in theatres. Entire India would want to see that.”

















Calling it a sincere request, he said, “Even if you have to put the film out the same day on The OTT platform this is going to be the last time the world will have chance to see sushant playing another life on screen. his last outing. The last time everyone gets to witness his craft. Please #foxstarstudios #foxstarhindi It would be something everyone of us will be grateful.”

“Sushant You are leaving behind a brilliant body of work In a very short span of time. Can’t wait to see you doing what you loved most. #sushantsinghrajput #artist #sushu #dilbechara Bhai You have left a void in lot of hearts Thankyou everyone who commented on this post for making me realise that we have to try and give our best if Sushant film can get a theatrical release. 🙏❤️ Please tag #foxstarstudios #Foxstarhindi in comments So they know how many of us wish the same. Please also put posts or repost requesting them of the same,” he concluded.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara also stars Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role. It is the Hindi adaptation of the popular young-adult novel The Fault In Our Stars by John Green. Saif Ali Khan also makes a cameo in the film.

