Vikas Gupta Confirms Entry in Bigg Boss 13 with New Instagram Post?

Former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta is said to enter the ongoing 13th season of the show. The producer's recent Instagram post is taken as a confirmation by fans, following days of speculations regarding his possible entry in the Bigg Boss house.

Taking to Instagram, Vikas shared an image of himself in front of Lord Ganesha, and wrote, “Om Gan Ganpatay Namah !!! This is going to be another journey let’s learn, let’s evolve. Let’s do good." With the caption he added hashtags, "#vikasinBB13 #lostsouls #raginimmsreturns2 #vgang #mastermindisback #keepsupporting #keepitsimple.”

Actor Surbhi Chandra too showed her desire for Vikas to enter the Bigg Boss house soon. Surbhi took to Instagram to share an image with Vikas, which she captioned, “Mera Cutie is ready to change the game at #biggboss13 @colorstv And this gets me all the more excited cause I have been following this season religiously. Cannot wait for the entry VG.. #vikasguptainbb13.”

Earlier, reports said that Vikas would be replacing Devoleena Bhattacharjee who got evicted from the Bigg Boss house last week due to medical issues.

In 2017, Vikas emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss 11 and due to his performance, he was given the title of "Mastermind".

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Vikas’ tenure in the Bigg Boss house may span for mere two weeks following which he may exit. The makers expect Devoleena to recover and return to the show.

