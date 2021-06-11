Vikas Gupta Dated Pratyusha Banerjee, Raj Kundra and Shipa Shetty Recreate Mr and Mrs Smith

Former Bigg Boss contestant and TV producer Vikas Gupta came out as bisexual last year. Vikas had come out in a post on Instagram and had said that he was forced to do so due to ‘false accusations’ alleged against him by Priyank Sharma.

Now, in a latest interview with Times of India, the producer revealed that only two of the women he dated knew about his bisexuality. While he revealed that one was late actress Pratyusha Banerjee, he refused to name the other person.

Raj Kundra has a jovial personality, at least his followers on Instagram can testify to that. The entrepreneur’s funny side reflects in the hilarious videos he often shares on the photo-sharing platform. The latest addition to his popular #Rajfuntra’s diaries is no exception. Raj decided to make his own version of the movie,Mr & Mrs Smith starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Joined by his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, the businessman has put together the most epic video using his editing skills. He swapped the lead duo of the film’s faces to replace them with ‘Mrand MrsKundra’.

Actress Mouni Roy never fails to impress her fans with her stunning fashion sense and sartorial choices. Her social media posts are proof that she is a complete fashionista and a style sensation. Recently, she has dropped a couple of stunning pictures on her social media handle. Donned up in a black crop top with a black skirt, she looks stunning while posing in a hallway line with mirrors. The Naagin actress has managed to pull off the look without going overboard. She left her wavy hair open and completed her look with nude makeup.

Mouni’s picture has left her fans awestruck. They have showered the post with red heart and fire emojis, while many of her colleagues commented on the post.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan seems to be missing the good old days when fans used to express their love for their favourite stars with gratitude. The actor dropped a never-seen-before throwback picture on Instagram where he can be seen giving an autograph to one of his fans. Don’t miss the fan’s priceless expression. The snap is from the premiere of his 1979 film Kaala Patthar in London.

Late actor Shashi Kapoor can also be spotted in the frame. Sharing this timeless photo, Big B wrote that how he is missing the days when fans expressed their love and appreciation like the little one in the photograph. He added that now such expressions are just emojis.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s War in 2019 alongside Tiger Shroff and since then the actor has remained off-screen. The action thriller was a box office hit. While his next project is yet to be officially announced, there are talks in the industry’s corridor that he will be seen playing the mythological character Ravana in Madhu Mantena’s adaptation of the epic Ramayana.

Talks are underway with a US-based costume team to design an outfit for Hrithik’s character if it is finalised. The same team had previously designed costumes for the characters of Hollywood’s science fiction Avatar.

