Vikas Gupta Demands Public Apology from Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma; Sends Notice to Vikas Khoker

Vikas Gupta, who recently got evicted from Bigg Boss 14, has asked Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma to issue a public apology within 24 hours. Vikas has accused Parth and Priyank of targeting him in the past.

In a video, which he shared on his official Instagram, Vikas also addressed Roadies winner Vikas Khoker's accusations that he tried to make inappropriate advances via text messages. In the video, Vikas can be seen sharing screenshots of WhatsApp and Facebook messages from Khoker and also demanding a public apology from Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan.

Captioning the video, Vikas wrote, "I am sorry to myself for not keeping myself first. Since my coming out I have become a target for people to just attack cause they feel it’s possible. My Sexuality is being used against me. Earlier it was #ParthSamthaan & #PriyankSharma who were close to me did this now it’s people like #VikasKhoker who I haven’t even met more than 2 times in some 8 years trying to get fame out of this. I am putting a stop to all this and filing a defamation suit against him and also want #ParthSamthaan and #Priyanksharma to give clarity on the same and issue a public apology by Tom otherwise the same will follow suit and will prove it as well that they are lying. I have been forced to take this step cause it’s affecting my work, personal life, and more." (sic)

Parth had levelled accusations against Vikas of molestation, non-payment of dues and threats of ruining his career. Earlier, Vikas revealed that before their nasty fallout, he and Priyank dated for one and a half years. Vikas was also accused by Khoker of sexual misconduct. Khoker claimed that Vikas was trying to gain sympathy of the audience by crying in the show. He alleged that Vikas approached him to fulfil his sexual desire on the pretext of offering work in the industry. He claimed that Vikas demanded nudes when he sent him his pictures and wanted to see his private parts.