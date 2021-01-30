Vikas Gupta Gets Evicted from Bigg Boss 14; Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan are Safe

TV producer Vikas Gupta has reportedly been eliminated from Bigg Boss 14 house. Vikas, who was one of the finalists in Bigg Boss 11, entered the house as a challenger this season along with Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi, Kashmera Shah, and Rahul Mahajan.

A Twitter handle that goes by the name of The Khabri, known for giving out the latest updates from Bigg Boss house, has shared that "Guys it's Exclusive and Confirmed: #VikasGupta Is Eliminated from The House."

Guys its Exclusive and Confirmed#VikasGupta Is Eliminated from The House 😊 — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 29, 2021

Vikas, who was known as 'the mastermind' of Bigg Boss 11, failed to impress the viewers this time. Earlier, he was expelled from the show due to the violation of rules but was called back on viewers' demand. He again exited the house on medical grounds and re-entered into the show after a couple of days.

Vikas is also going through a difficult time in his personal life as he's not on talking terms with his family. Recently, he broke down in tears after no member of his family came to meet him during the family week. Later, actress Rashami Desai visited the house to meet Vikas. In the episode, Rashami lashed out at Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni for allegedly bullying Vikas by dragging their personal issues into the show. Rashami advised Aly and Jasmin to not discuss other's personal matters on the show.

Vikas was nominated alongside Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who has come on the show as Eijaz Khan's proxy. Eijaz is currently out of the house due to prior work commitments.