Vikas Gupta is Out of Bigg Boss 14 House Again After Getting 2nd Chance

Vikas Gupta has reportedly walked out of Bigg Boss 14. The TV producer, who was given a second chance following his dismissal from the show due to the violation of rules, has reportedly come out of the BB14 house due to health issues.

A Twitter handle that goes by the name of The Khabri, known for giving out the latest updates from Bigg Boss house, has shared that "Vikas Gupta is out of the house due to health issues."

EXCLUSIVE#VikasGupta is out of the house due to health issues — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 11, 2021

Vikas, who was known as 'the mastermind' of Bigg Boss 11, has not been keeping well for a while. He is also going through a difficult time in his personal life as he's not on talking terms with his family. Recently, he broke down in tears after no member of his family came to meet him during the family week.

Later, actress Rashami Desai visited the house to meet Vikas. In the episode, Rashami lashed out at Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni for allegedly bullying Vikas by dragging their personal issues into the show. Rashami advised Aly and Jasmin to not discuss other's personal matters on the show.

Aly earlier claimed on the show that Vikas had tried to stop his work several years ago when the former was not well-established in the industry. He also alleged that Vikas had tried to defame him and Jasmin by spreading "disgusting" rumours about them.