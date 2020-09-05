Vikas Gupta Pens Heart-warming Poem for Ankita Lokhande, Says 'Tu Achi Hai, Tu Sachi Hai'

TV producer and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta took to Instagram and posted a few pictures with actress Ankita Lokhande. The former also penned a heartfelt note for the actress talking about how good she is as a person.

Sharing the pictures, in which Ankita can be seen tightly hugging Vikas, "Tu अच्छी है, Tu सच्ची है । अपनी माँ की अभी भी छोटी सी बच्ची है । ऊपर वाले ने तेरी क़िस्मत ऐसी रची है । जिसके संग तू हो उसकी क़िस्मत में ख़ुशियों की धूम मची है । तू लड़की भी अच्छी है, और दोस्त भी सच्ची है। अपनी माँ की अभी भी एक छोटी सी बच्ची है । #ankitalokhande #throwbackthursday #vikasgupta #lostboyjourney (Vikas Gupta has called Ankita a good and true person and that she is still a little daughter to her mother. He further added that Ankita brings happiness to anyone she is with), he wrote alongside the pictures in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Ankita has been supporting former boyfriend, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family in their fight for justice. She came out and spoke about her relationship with the late actor and revealed that she can't accept that Sushant was in depression.

On the other hand, Vikas too, has been extending his support to the late Bollywood actor's family members, seeking justice.