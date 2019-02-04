LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Vikas Gupta Reveals Details About Unaired Snake Bite Incident From Khatron Ke Khiladi Episode

Vikas Gupta was bitten by a python while trying to save co-contestant Bharti Singh on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in August. He has now shared pictures and details about the incident, which was not aired on the show.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 1:02 PM IST
Vikas Gupta Reveals Details About Unaired Snake Bite Incident From Khatron Ke Khiladi Episode
Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 contestant Vikas Gupta was injured in Argentina while shooting for the show in August. Turns out, the producer was bitten by a python while trying to save co-contestant Bharti Singh.

Details of what exactly happened on the pre-recorded show were kept under wraps. Now, the episode on which the incident took place, has been aired, but it does not show the snake bite incident.

Vikas took to social media to share the details about what had happened, saying that Colors channel did not telecast the incident because of self regulation practices.

He posted multiple pictures of the snake bite, saying that Khatron Ke Khiladi is the most difficult reality series to be a part of, in front and behind the screen.

So @colorstv didnt show the snake incident mostly causE of the SnP i.e. the legal body which tells you what you can or cannot show. For me this was a really mind wrecking event. I was bit by a python yes I knew it was non poisonous but you know fear but I dint show it cause I kept thinking about @bharti.laughterqueen one of the nicest people and if would have known the snake bit me she would have freaked out. We both did the best and we won but the win wasn't the task for me, it was something else. This pic is a memory of that win over my Fear and it was over taken by my need to care proving that positivity has so much more power ♥️ I really wish if you could see what happened 😊 #khatronkekhiladi #Colors #snakebite #python #memory #bhartisingh #vikasgupta Wearing @rockitindia 😊 P.S. KKK is the most difficult reality series to be a part of, in front and behind the screen 🙏

However, this wasn't the incident that led to Vikas' ouster. He had to leave Khatron Ke Khiladi because of his shoulder injury. He was in a lot of pain due to his injury and was on heavy doses of painkillers.

While Vikas was performing stunts despite his limitation, when the channel and the makers came to know about this, they asked him to leave, as it could have led to serious health complications.

