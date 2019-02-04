Vikas Gupta Reveals Details About Unaired Snake Bite Incident From Khatron Ke Khiladi Episode

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 contestant Vikas Gupta was injured in Argentina while shooting for the show in August. Turns out, the producer was bitten by a python while trying to save co-contestant Bharti Singh.Details of what exactly happened on the pre-recorded show were kept under wraps. Now, the episode on which the incident took place, has been aired, but it does not show the snake bite incident.Vikas took to social media to share the details about what had happened, saying that Colors channel did not telecast the incident because of self regulation practices.He posted multiple pictures of the snake bite, saying that Khatron Ke Khiladi is the most difficult reality series to be a part of, in front and behind the screen.However, this wasn't the incident that led to Vikas' ouster. He had to leave Khatron Ke Khiladi because of his shoulder injury. He was in a lot of pain due to his injury and was on heavy doses of painkillers.While Vikas was performing stunts despite his limitation, when the channel and the makers came to know about this, they asked him to leave, as it could have led to serious health complications.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.