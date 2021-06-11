Vikas Gupta Reveals He Dated Late Actress Pratyusha Banerjee, She Knew About His Bisexuality

Former Bigg Boss contestant and TV producer Vikas Gupta came out as bisexual last year. Vikas had come out in a post on Instagram and had said that he was forced to do so due to ‘false accusations’ alleged against him by Priyank Sharma.

Now, in a latest interview with Times of India, the producer revealed that only two of the women he dated knew about his bisexuality. While he revealed that one was late actress Pratyusha Banerjee, he refused to name the other person.

He said, Pratyusha got to know about it after we broke up. We were together for a short span. The break-up reason would be that some people spoke bad about me to her. But I don’t want to get into the details as she is no more."

“I was very angry with her after the break-up. I avoided her when I saw her on the road once. She called me to ask that how could I do that. I liked Pratyusha. I wanted to do a big project with her. Alas!" he further added.

Pratyusha passed away on April 1, 2016 by apparent suicide and her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh was accused of abetment. Vikas said that his first ‘visual’ of Rahul was that of him eating chips outside the hospital after Pratuysha’s death. He also revealed her ex-boyfriend, Makrand Malhotra was calling up people to inform them of her death. Vikas added that Makrand was the ‘sweetest relationship’ of Pratyusha’s life.

Pratyusha rose to fame by playing the grown-up version of Anandi in Balika Vadhu. She also participated in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013.

